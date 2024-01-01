$45,760+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 AT4, DUAL SUNROOF, 6 SEATER, AWD, LEATHER
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4 AT4, DUAL SUNROOF, 6 SEATER, AWD, LEATHER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$45,760
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,963KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNLLS9PZ210051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0883a
- Mileage 22,963 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $47133 - Myers Cadillac is just $45760!
JUST IN- 2023 ACADIA AT4 AWD- WHITE ON BLACK, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ADVANCED TWIN-CLUTCH AWD SYSTEM, JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, CERTIFIEDM ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $47133 - Myers Cadillac is just $45760!
JUST IN- 2023 ACADIA AT4 AWD- WHITE ON BLACK, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE II, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, REMOTE VEHICLE START, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ADVANCED TWIN-CLUTCH AWD SYSTEM, JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER APPOINTED SEATS WITH KALAHARI ACCENTS, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, BOSE(R) SPEAKER SYSTEM, HD REAR VISION CAMERA, DRIVER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, CERTIFIEDM ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
COMPASS DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps, front projector type, LED
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
LPO, Black centre caps with Red GMC Logo (Not available to order at this time. Included with (Q7D) 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels.)
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Hill hold assist
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Alternator, 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 102,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4DR SDN C400 4MAT 93,090 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4WD DBL AT - Low Mileage 6,428 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,760
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 GMC Acadia