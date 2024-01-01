$85,888+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Ultimate DENALI ULTIMATE, 6.2 V8, SUPER CRUISE, SUNROOF, POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$85,888
+ taxes & licensing
9,852KM
Used
VIN 1GTUUHEL7PZ314872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Alpine Umber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8150A
- Mileage 9,852 KM
Vehicle Description
SHOWROOM CONDITION
Compare at $88465 - Myers Cadillac is just $85888!
JUST IN - 2023 SIERRA DENALI ULTIMATE - BLACK ON BLACK. POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 22 WHEELS, SUPER CRUISE, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, NAV, HARD TONNEAU COVER, , 360 CAMERA, BOSE SOUND, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASISST, DRIVERS SAFETY ALERT SEAT, REAR CAMERA MIRROR, MULTI PRO TAILGATE, OVER $104,000 NEW. SAVE TENS OF THOUSANDS. LIKE NEW, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Sunroof, power
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Capless Fuel Fill
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
LPO, Wheel locks, set of 4 (dealer-installed)
GMC MultiPro Power Steps, rearward articulating (providing bed access). Foot activated running side board.
Grille (Vader chrome header with Signature Denali Grille in vader chrome.)
GMC Front and Rear Logo, Vader Chrome
Wheels, 22" (55.9 cm) 7-spoke ultra-bright machined with bright chrome accents and dark paint
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (E3Z) Carbon Fibre Composite Bed.)
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
MULTICOLOUR 15" DIAGONAL HEAD-UP DISPLAY
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Recovery hooks, chrome
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Hill Descent Control (Requires 4WD model.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors includes set of 4 sensors. Sensor functionality requires (UET) In-Vehicle Trailering App to be ordered with the vehicle and installed by the factory. Sensors will be shipped loose with the truck and will need to be...
Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear Cross Traffic Braking
TRAILER SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
Bed View Camera camera in the CHMSL to show a view of the cargo bed, display located in infotainment screen, includes Two Trailer Camera Provisions (Includes Trailer View Camera Provisions and Trailer Assist Guidelines.)
Trailer Camera Provisions and trailer viewing software
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System, auto learn includes Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Additional Features
Park Assist
Head up display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2023 GMC Sierra 1500