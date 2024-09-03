$70,847+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation - Aluminum Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$70,847
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN 1GTUUCED0PZ152563
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0271
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sharper, more capable, intelligent, and innovative, this Pro Grade GMC Sierra 1500 is unlike any truck in its class.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Upgrading to this GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is a great choice as it comes loaded with a monochromatic exterior featuring a black gloss grille and unique aluminum wheels, a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless streaming audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this pickup truck also features IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailer-tow package, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver, Locking Tailgate. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
5.69% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2024-09-03. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Apple CarPlay
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Rear seat reminder
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating, heated driver and front outboard passenger
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Steering wheel, wrapped
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Bed mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) Not Equipp...
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Vehicles built prior to 9-19-22 will include Bed mounted power outlet. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-19-22 may be forced to include (08R) No...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke High gloss Black painted aluminum
Grille (Body colour header with gloss black mesh grille insert bars.)
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight and Fade-on/Fade-off animation, incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features (Certain Vehicles will be forced to include (R6W) Not Equipped with GMC MultiPro Tailgate, which removes the GMC MultiPro Tailgate and forces (QK1) Standard tailgate.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Auto-locking rear differential
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Suspension Package, High Capacity
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine.)
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. Requires Crew Cab 2WD model and (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package. Requires Double Cab 4WD model ...
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine, (LZ0) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Teen Driver
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
4G LTE
