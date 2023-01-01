$39,864+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE AWD| PANO ROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,864
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10332684
- Stock #: 230913
- VIN: 3GKALTEG4PL102292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230913
- Mileage 26,791 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PRO SAFETY PLUS INCL. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE CHANGE ASSIST W/ BLIND SPOT ALERT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM! Adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park assist, 17-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, heated seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, terrain mode selector, dual-zone climate control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.