2023 GMC Terrain

26,791 KM

$39,864

+ tax & licensing
$39,864

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 GMC Terrain

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD| PANO ROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| RMT START

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD| PANO ROOF| ADAPT. CRUISE| RMT START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$39,864

+ taxes & licensing

26,791KM
Used
  • Stock #: 230913
  • VIN: 3GKALTEG4PL102292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,791 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PRO SAFETY PLUS INCL. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE CHANGE ASSIST W/ BLIND SPOT ALERT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, WIRELESS APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, REMOTE START AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM! Adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park assist, 17-inch alloys, power seat, power liftgate, heated seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, terrain mode selector, dual-zone climate control and Sirius XM!

