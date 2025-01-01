$31,888+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 AT4, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACK, BLACK WHEELS
2023 GMC Terrain
AT4 AT4, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACK, BLACK WHEELS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,965KM
VIN 3GKALYEG7PL189814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-8969A
- Mileage 39,965 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $32845 - Myers Cadillac is just $31888!
JUST IN - 2023 TERRAIN AT4- WHITE NO BLACK , SUNROOF, NAV, BOSE SPEAKERS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, HD SURROUND CAMERA, HUD, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY, GLOSS BLACK ALLOYS, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Steering wheel, heated
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Universal Home Remote, includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Memory Package, recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Sill plates, front
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Recovery hooks, front provisions
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tip
Fuel, gasoline, E15
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 11.8" front and 11.3" rear rotor size
Skid Plate, engine compartment
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Exterior
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirror caps, body-colour
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Trim, Black lower body
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Tire, spare, T135/70R16 blackwall
Cold Air Grille Shutter
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding with LED turn signal indicators
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands-free with logo projection
Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Gloss Black aluminum
Tires, P225/65R17 all-season
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$31,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 GMC Terrain