$118,000+ tax & licensing
$118,000
+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL
Denali Ultimate YUKON XL DENALI ULTIMATE, 3.0 DIESEL, 22" WHEELS, SUPER CRUISE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
16,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10254180
- Stock #: P-6831A
- VIN: 1GKS2KKT7PR273100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Alpine Umber
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $121540 - Myers Cadillac is just $118000!
JUST IN - 2023 YUKON DENALI XL ULTIMATE- TITANIUM RUSH ON AMBER LEATHER, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL, BOSE 18 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, ASSIST STEPS, POWER RETRACTABLE W/ PERIMETER LIGHTING, SUPER CRUISE, 22 7-SPOKE ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED WHEELS W/CHROME ACCENTS AND DARK PAINT, SUNROOF, POWER, DUAL-PANE, PANORAMIC, SEATS, 2ND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE, DURAMAX 3L TURBO-DIESEL, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Head-Up Display, 15" diagonal multi-colour
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat, outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Seats, third row 60/40 split-bench, power-folding
Seat adjusters, 16-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with massage, 4-way power lumbar and 2-way upper shoulder and seatback bolster adjustment
Console, floor, power-sliding centre with drawer secure storage, manual sliding armrest and cup holders for second row; deletes (USR) USB data ports
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
LPO, Sport Pedal Cover Kit (dealer-installed)
Steering column lock, electrical (Beginning with start of regular production, vehicles will be forced to include (R7N) Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock, which removes Steering Column Lock. See dealer for details.)
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Suspension, Air Ride Adaptive
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only and on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
Steering, power,
Cooling system, extra capacity (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Assist steps, power-retractable with perimeter lighting
Sunroof, power Panoramic, dual-pane tilt-sliding with express-open and close and power sunshade
mouldings, vader bodyside
Safety
Hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within the cabin of the vehicle
SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR
Hitch Guidance with Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 18 speakers
Additional Features
Max Trailering Package includes (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System and (V03) extra capacity cooling system (Deletes (V03) extra capacity cooling system when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6