$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Honda Civic
SEDAN Si
2023 Honda Civic
SEDAN Si
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,073KM
VIN 2HGFE1E57PH080443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Grey Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0230A
- Mileage 43,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, 4G WiFi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
This 2023 Honda Civic benefits from striking aesthetics, while still offering athletic handling and a well-balanced ride. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This sedan has 43,073 kms. It's sonic grey pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This fun-to-drive sport sedan comes standard with amazing features such as an express open/close sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Connectivity duties are handled by an immersive 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include HondaLink Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking with cross traffic monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. Additional standard equipment also include front and rear cupholders, LED lights with automatic high beams, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2023 Honda Civic benefits from striking aesthetics, while still offering athletic handling and a well-balanced ride. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This sedan has 43,073 kms. It's sonic grey pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Si. This fun-to-drive sport sedan comes standard with amazing features such as an express open/close sunroof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, unique alloy wheels, proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system. Connectivity duties are handled by an immersive 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, mobile hotspot internet access, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include HondaLink Emergency SOS, blind spot detection, collision mitigation braking with cross traffic monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera. Additional standard equipment also include front and rear cupholders, LED lights with automatic high beams, and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - 360 Camera 15,908 KM $54,998 + tax & lic
2018 Audi TT RS Coupe 2.5 TFSI quattro S tronic 58,089 KM $61,498 + tax & lic
2012 Cadillac CTS 3.0 AWD AS TRADED!! AWD, SUNROOF, V6, TOURING PACKAGE 179,852 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Honda Civic