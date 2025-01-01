$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
SPORT AWD | SUNROOF | CARPLAY/AUTO | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,433 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive Sport w/ sunroof, remote start, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch black alloys, dual-zone climate control, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
