All-wheel drive Sport w/ sunroof, remote start, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch black alloys, dual-zone climate control, power seat, power liftgate, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Honda CR-V

46,433 KM

12097027

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

46,433KM
VIN 2HKRS4H52PH100252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,433 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

