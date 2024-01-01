Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nEUVcdY8K4fDOHISL3bMVyWOwNOXo8L9>View Carfax</a></p>

2023 Honda HR-V

8,122 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6

613-260-0373

  1. 1715970599
  2. 1715970599
  3. 1715970598
  4. 1715970599
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
8,122KM
Used
VIN 3CZRZ1H31PM100837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,122 KM

Vehicle Description

View Carfax

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Janex Auto Sales

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sport 31,951 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 80,747 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 100,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Janex Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

Sales

1470 Hunt Club Road, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-260-XXXX

(click to show)

613-260-0373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

Contact Seller
2023 Honda HR-V