$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda Ridgeline
Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,728KM
Used
VIN 5FPYK3F72PB501834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay!
With a rare mix of sports car drivability and a lightweight chassis, this impressive Honda Ridgeline does it all with style. This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Honda Ridgeline is loaded with all of the modern features you expect in a medium sized pickup truck. The dual action tailgate provides impressive versatility, while the expansive interior give you plenty of cabin space for your entire family. Inside, you'll find surprisingly upscale materials and amenities with seating for 5 of your closest friends and a 60/40 split rear seat that is truly accommodating.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 25,728 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Touring. This Touring trim adds heated and cooled leather seats, ambient lighting, truck bed audio and power outlet, navigation, driver memory settings, and front and rear parking sensors. Other great features on this Ridgeline include a power moonroof, heated leather steering wheel, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Display Audio System with HondaLink, wireless charging, collision mitigation, lane keep assist, proximity key, and remote engine start. Great style comes from a dual action tailgate, in bed trunk, dual exhaust, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and eight tiedowns. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Tow Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Honda Ridgeline