2023 Hyundai Elantra

Listing ID: 10534740

Stock #: 37602A

VIN: KMHLW4AK7PU011806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cyber Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37602A

Mileage 20,446 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Tires: Performance Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2') Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Wheel size: 19 Internet access capable: selective service Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3) Speaker type: Bose Emergency communication system: BlueLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Curb weight: 1,445kg (3,186lbs) Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4) Front headroom: 989mm (38.9) Tracker system: BlueLink Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Primary LCD size: 10.3 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1) Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs) Exterior length: 4,675mm (184.1) Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7) Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9) Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0) Appearance: digital Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation Rear hiproom: 1,282mm (50.5) Front shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5) Passenger volume: 2,814L (99.4 cu.ft.) Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) rear Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette Hybrid traction battery type: none Front tires: 245/35YR19.0 Moonroof sunshade: manual Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Front pedestrian detection: prevention Interior rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.) Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 276hp @ 5,500RPM Torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM Engine torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 5,500RPM Rear tires: 245/35YR19.0

