2023 Hyundai Elantra
N Manual
20,446KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,446 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2023 Hyundai Elantra N has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Tires: Performance
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.2')
Fuel economy city: 10.9L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: selective service
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Speaker type: Bose
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Curb weight: 1,445kg (3,186lbs)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front headroom: 989mm (38.9)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Fuel economy combined: 9.4L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation
GVWR: 1,860kg (4,101lbs)
Exterior length: 4,675mm (184.1)
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Appearance: digital
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Rear hiproom: 1,282mm (50.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Passenger volume: 2,814L (99.4 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: Parking Distance Warning - Reverse (PDW-R) rear
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Front tires: 245/35YR19.0
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 276hp @ 5,500RPM
Torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Engine torque: 289 lb.-ft. @ 2,100RPM
Engine horsepower: 276hp @ 5,500RPM
Rear tires: 245/35YR19.0
