Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Hyundai Elantra

25,950 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Essential

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 10748006
  2. 10748006
  3. 10748006
  4. 10748006
  5. 10748006
  6. 10748006
  7. 10748006
  8. 10748006
  9. 10748006
  10. 10748006
  11. 10748006
  12. 10748006
  13. 10748006
  14. 10748006
  15. 10748006
  16. 10748006
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
25,950KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU399157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA878
  • Mileage 25,950 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoAgents

Used 2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Nissan Rogue S AWD 127,953 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford C-MAX Titanium Easy finance, All credit approved for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford C-MAX Titanium Easy finance, All credit approved 120,409 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD $0 down all credit approved for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLE AWD $0 down all credit approved 120,699 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2023 Hyundai Elantra