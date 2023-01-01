$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Essential
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,950KM
Used
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU399157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA878
- Mileage 25,950 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2023 Hyundai Elantra