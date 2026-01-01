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PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Hyundai Elantra

49,144 KM

Details Description

$21,572

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14268591

2023 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14268591
  2. 14268591
  3. 14268591
  4. 14268591
  5. 14268591
Contact Seller

$21,572

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,144KM
VIN KMHLM4AG4PU533780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,144 KM

Vehicle Description

PREFERRED W/ TECH PACKAGE!! Sunroof, heated seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, lane departure warning, safe exit warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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$21,572

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Hyundai Elantra