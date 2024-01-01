$26,824+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | WIRELESS CARPLAY/AUTO
2023 Hyundai KONA
AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | WIRELESS CARPLAY/AUTO
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,824
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,507 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, alloys, automatic headlights, full power group, air conditioning, keyless entry, Bluetooth and drive mode selector!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500