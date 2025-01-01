Menu
Heated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!*this car was a previous daily rental vehicle*

2023 Hyundai KONA

40,604 KM

$22,647

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA

HTD SEATS|WIRELESS CARPLAY |REAR CAM | 16IN ALLOYS

12462337

2023 Hyundai KONA

HTD SEATS|WIRELESS CARPLAY |REAR CAM | 16IN ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,647

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,604KM
VIN KM8K12AB3PU047085

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,604 KM

