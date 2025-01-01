$22,647+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
HTD SEATS|WIRELESS CARPLAY |REAR CAM | 16IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,647
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, backup camera, 16-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!*this car was a previous daily rental vehicle*
613-746-8500