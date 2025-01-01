$23,504+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai KONA
PREFERRED AWD | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REMOTE START
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred All-Wheel Drive w/ Heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 17-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, safe exit assist, lane departure warning, backup camera, air conditioning, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!*This car was used as a previous daily rental*This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
