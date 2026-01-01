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8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow hitch receiver, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

66,048 KM

Details Description

$42,968

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred 8-Passenger AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14136112

2023 Hyundai PALISADE

Preferred 8-Passenger AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

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Contact Seller

$42,968

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
66,048KM
VIN KM8R2DGE4PU619161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,048 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow hitch receiver, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$42,968

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Hyundai PALISADE