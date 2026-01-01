$42,968+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
2023 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$42,968
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,048 KM
Vehicle Description
8-Passenger All-Wheel Drive w/ Sunroof, heated seats & steering, 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, navigation, 20-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow hitch receiver, rear sunshades, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500