2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD - Certified
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Luxury AWD - Certified
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
39,300KM
VIN KM8S5DA14PU078210
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
With exceptional efficiency and practicality in mind, this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid is ready for your next family adventure. This 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid was made for you.This SUV has 39,300 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Santa Fe Hybrid's trim level is Luxury AWD. This Santa Fe Hybrid offers a great mix of practicality, efficiency and luxury, and come standard with synthetic leather upholstery, ventilated and heated seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, and a power liftgate, along with an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with remote start, LED lights with automatic high beams, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and navigation. Road safety is assured thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward and rear collision mitigation, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Additional features include towing equipment with trailer sway control, dual-zone climate control, and even more.
Not every used vehicle on the lot at Myers Barrhaven Toyota comes with the Toyota Certified Used Vehicle distinction, but the ones that do can be purchased with the knowledge that they are the cream of the crop when it comes to choosing a pre-owned vehicle. While we stand confidently by all of our vehicles, and they all pass our own internal inspection, these select Toyotas have passed an additional rigorous 160 point inspection to earn this distinction and all the benefits that come with it.Toyotas are phenomenal machines, and they tend to hold their value regardless, but once they have passed the Toyota Certified Used inspection it qualifies for a host of additional benefits that come right from the manufacturer. These benefits include, but are certainly not limited to, 6-10 month/ 10,000km Powertrain and Roadside Assistance Coverage, zero deductible, extensive mechanical and appearance reconditioning, a full carfax report, a complimentary first oil and filter change, and a guarantee of satisfaction up to seven days or 1,500 km, and that is all on top of our own programs and guarantees.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe