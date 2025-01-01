$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,567KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XPU216510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2478
- Mileage 22,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
From the first step inside the 2023 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2023 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2023 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2023 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 22,567 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Preferred. This Venue Preferred steps it up with blind spot detection, remote engine start, roof rack rails, and a heated steering wheel, along with heated front seats, 60-40 folding rear seats, remote keyless entry, power heated side mirrors, automatic high beams, front and rear cupholders, and an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance, driver monitoring alert, and a rear view camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2023 Hyundai Venue