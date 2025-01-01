Menu
TOP OF THE LINE ULTIMATE!!! Leather-trimmed seats, sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Hyundai Venue

68,011 KM

Details Description

$24,672

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue

ULTIMATE | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS

12915617

2023 Hyundai Venue

ULTIMATE | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$24,672

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,011KM
VIN KMHRC8A38PU221513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,011 KM

Vehicle Description

TOP OF THE LINE ULTIMATE!!! Leather-trimmed seats, sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$24,672

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Hyundai Venue