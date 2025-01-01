$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50
LUXE - Leather Seats
2023 Infiniti Q50
LUXE - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,193KM
VIN JN1EV7BR2PM543464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATS
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0310
- Mileage 41,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
With infinite potential, this Q50 is engineered to thrill you every time. This 2023 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This gorgeous Infiniti Q50 is a meticulously engineered sports sedan, built with fun and comfort in mind. Impressive technology, adequate ergonomics and stellar dynamics make this Q50 a strong contender in this competitive vehicle class. Also bundled with cutting edge driver-assistive and safety systems, this 2023 Infiniti Q50 checks all the boxes and remains a desirable and versatile sports sedan.This sedan has 41,193 kms. It's midnight black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q50's trim level is LUXE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, synthetic leather upholstery, and forward emergency braking. The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, chrome trim and grille, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Luxe trim adds a sunroof, Bose Performance Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: P255/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Convenience
Intelligent Cruise Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Back-Up Collision Intervention (BCI)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2023 Infiniti Q50