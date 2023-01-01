$52,703+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Infiniti QX
55 ESSENTIAL - Certified - Leather Seats
2023 Infiniti QX
55 ESSENTIAL - Certified - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$52,703
+ taxes & licensing
15,199KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3PCAJ5KR9PF102211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,199 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $54284 - Our Price is just $52703!
With a groundbreaking and innovative technology that adapts to your drive, this QX55 was made to be yours. This 2023 INFINITI QX55 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Infiniti QX55 is one of the most tech advanced SUVs with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX55 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 15,199 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX55's trim level is ESSENTIAL. This awesome QX55 comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. Its sleek styling continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch silver painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This Essential trim adds rain sensing wipers, Bose premium audio with 16 speakers, leather seats, memory settings, blind spot assist, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $54284 - Our Price is just $52703!
With a groundbreaking and innovative technology that adapts to your drive, this QX55 was made to be yours. This 2023 INFINITI QX55 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Infiniti QX55 is one of the most tech advanced SUVs with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX55 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This SUV has 15,199 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our QX55's trim level is ESSENTIAL. This awesome QX55 comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. Its sleek styling continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 20 inch silver painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This Essential trim adds rain sensing wipers, Bose premium audio with 16 speakers, leather seats, memory settings, blind spot assist, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
INFINITI InTouch Tracker System
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/4-way driver power lumbar and memory for seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark painted
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
5.846 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,302 kgs
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable compression turbo
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Bose Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Honda CR-V LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 175,586 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Sport - Aluminum Wheels 14,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Cadillac XT6 Sport - Power Liftgate 10 KM $80,457 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$52,703
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2023 Infiniti QX