$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX
55 LUXE - Leather Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
4,601KM
VIN 3PCAJ5JR3PF101010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0275
- Mileage 4,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats!
This QX55 was engineered to heighten your confidence through every turn. This 2023 INFINITI QX55 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Infiniti QX55 is one of the most tech advanced SUVs with a quiet and serene interior and a supple soft ride quality. Handsome from every angle, the sculpted exterior only further compliments the well thought out and quality built interior. Highly refined and economical without any sacrifices on power delivery, this QX55 is just as comfortable off road as it is on it.This low mileage SUV has just 4,601 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX55's trim level is LUXE. This awesome QX55 Luxe comes with heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, proximity keys for hands free unlocking, distance pacing and adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous braking. The sleek styling continues to the exterior with dual chrome exhaust outlets, 19 inch silver painted wheels, two row power sunroof, chrome window trim and door handles, blacked out grille with a chrome surround, and a power liftgate. Even the infotainment feels super modern with INFINITI InTouch infotainment complete with navigation, dual touchscreens, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wi-Fi. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/4-way driver power lumbar
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater
INFINITI InTouch Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT)
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler
5.846 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,302 kgs
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder -inc: Variable compression turbo
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 255/45R20 All-Season Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 20" Machine Finish Aluminum Alloy -inc: Dark painted
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Forward Emergency Braking (FEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Infiniti QX