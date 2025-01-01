$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX50
SENSORY - Low Mileage
2023 Infiniti QX50
SENSORY - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,800KM
VIN 3PCAJ5EB5PF116749
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Shadow
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With luxury reimagined and style reinvented, this 2023 Infiniti QX50 is refined for those who demand more. This 2023 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With stylish exterior looks and an upscale interior, this Infiniti QX50 rubs shoulders with the best luxury crossovers in the segment. Focusing on engaging on-road dynamics with dazzling styling, the QX50 is a fantastic option for those in pursuit of cutting-edge refinement. The interior exudes unpretentious luxury, with a suite of smart tech that ensures you're always connected and safe when on the road.This low mileage SUV has just 28,800 kms. It's graphite shadow in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX50's trim level is SENSORY. This top-of-the-range QX50 Sensory rewards you with a premium 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system with active noise cancellation, a driver's heads up display, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, inbuilt navigation, and an express open/close dual panel sunroof with slide and tilt function and a power sunshade. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with remote start, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, programmable LED headlights with high beam assist, wireless mobile device charging, and two HD center screens handling infotainment and HVAC duties, with the former bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wi-Fi hotspot, Siri Eyes Free, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of thanks to blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, an aerial view camera system, predictive forward collision warning with forward emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front and rear collision mitigation, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
2023 Infiniti QX50