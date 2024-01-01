$48,495+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60
LUXE | 7 Pass | Leather | Pano Roof
2023 Infiniti QX60
LUXE | 7 Pass | Leather | Pano Roof
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,588KM
VIN 5N1DL1FS5PC355855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,588 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Infinity QX60 Luxury | 7 Passenger | Front and Rear Heated Seats | 360 Camera | Heated Steering | Panoramic Sunroof
Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Rear Climate Control | Power Trunk | Voice Control | Adaptive Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | 360 Camera | Navigation | Smartphone Connection | Steering Assist | Lane Assist | Parking Aids | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | Wireless Charging Station | Push Button Start and much more.
The 2023 Infiniti QX60 Luxury is a midsize crossover SUV that seamlessly blends style, comfort, and practicality. Heres why it deserves your attention:
Distinctive Design: While not the boldest in its class, the QX60 Luxury exudes understated elegance. Its front end, reminiscent of a premium Mazda, leads to a well-proportioned rear with just the right amount of brightwork.
Spacious Interior: Step inside, and youll find tasteful design and quality materials. The panoramic moonroof floods the cabin with light, creating an inviting atmosphere. Even the third row accommodates adults without compromising their comfort.
Three-Row Seating: With seating for up to seven, the QX60 Luxury caters to families and those who appreciate versatility. Whether its a road trip or daily commute, everyone rides in style.
Powertrain: Under the hood lies a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is an affordable option for added confidence.
Cargo Space: Need room for gear? The QX60 offers 14.5 cubic feet behind the third row, 41.6 cubic feet behind the second row, and a generous 75.4 cubic feet behind the first row.
Tech and Safety: While it whiffs on some basics, the QX60 Luxury includes essential features like infotainment, connectivity, and safety systems.
This vehicle has travelled 13,588 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2023 Infiniti QX60