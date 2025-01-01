$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX60
SENSORY
2023 Infiniti QX60
SENSORY
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
34,690KM
VIN 5N1DL1GS6PC361131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Graphite, Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Massage Seats, Premium Audio, HUD, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Climate Control, 4G Wi-Fi
A smooth ride, a nicely appointed interior, and an easy-access third row highlight this seven-seat Infiniti QX60. This 2023 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti QX60 is transforming the seven-passenger crossover segment with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Don't let its beauty fool you though. This QX60 can handle the toughest roads. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential.This SUV has 34,690 kms. It's glacier white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX60's trim level is Sensory. Stepping up to this QX60 Sensory takes SUV capability as seriously as comfort. A gorgeous sunroof, heads up display, wood trim, cozy heated and cooled leather seats with massage settings, memory settings, and a comforting heated steering wheel set the vibe in this luxurious QX60. INFINITI InTouch with navigation, Bose premium audio, Android Auto, Wireless Apple CarPlay, hands free phone and audio streaming, hands free texting, wi-fi, and even more connectivity features make every drive a confident easy experience. Proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, and rain sensing wipers offer top shelf convenience while distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot intervention, collision warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, driver alert, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Climate-Controlled Massaging Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats, 4-way power lumbar driver seat, 4-way power lumbar front passenger seat and memory system for driver and passenger seats
INFINITI InTouch Tracker System
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels: 20" Alloy
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 255/50R20 All-Season
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
predictive forward collision warning
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.334 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 Direct Injection
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: manual-mode paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
turn-by-turn navigation directions
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
