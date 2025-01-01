$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE 8-Passenger - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,044KM
VIN JN8AZ2AC1P9490487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone White
- Interior Colour SADDLE BROWN, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0279
- Mileage 48,044 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
This Infiniti QX80 is an old-school SUV with lots of luxury, style, and modern tech. This 2023 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This SUV has 48,044 kms. It's moonstone white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX80's trim level is ProACTIVE 8-Passenger. This ProACTIVE trim adds the active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot intervention, and lane keep assist. Plush, climate controlled leather seats and a gorgeous sunroof offer the promise of luxury and comfort in this QX80, witha towing package, skid plate, auto leveling suspension, and serious power offering remarkable SUV strength and utility. Navigation, Bose premium audio, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay offer endless connectivity while a rear seat entertainment system makes sure all passengers are free from boredom. A power folding third row, power liftgate, remote start, memory settings, proximity keys, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort and convenience while parking sensors, emergency braking, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Safety
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
forward emergency braking
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Running Boards
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Splash Guards
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/50R22 H-Rated AS Performance
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 22" x 8.0" Dark Finish Cast Aluminum-Alloy
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
ADAPTIVE
Climate-Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat, 8-way power passenger's seat, 2-way power lumbar support and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
2.937 Axle Ratio
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Engine: 5.6L V8 w/VVEL DIG
GVWR: 3,311 kgs
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
82-Amp/Hr 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic -inc: adaptive shift control, manual shift mode w/downshift rev-matching, snow and tow modes and hill start assist
98.3 L Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
A/V remote
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 Headphones
1 LCD Monitor In The Front and 2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/Digital Media
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2023 Infiniti QX80