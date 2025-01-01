Menu
LOADED 4x4 TRAILHAWK W/ SUN, SOUND & NAV GROUP! Panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, premium 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, factory 1-inch lift, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane management, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch black alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alpine premium audio, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power seat, hands-free power liftgate, premium tow package, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Jeep Compass

20,534 KM

Details Description

$33,987

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4x4 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

12100849

2023 Jeep Compass

TRAILHAWK 4x4 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$33,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,534KM
VIN 3C4NJDDN2PT550118

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,534 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
2023 Jeep Compass