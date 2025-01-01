$33,987+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Compass
TRAILHAWK 4x4 | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$33,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,534 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 4x4 TRAILHAWK W/ SUN, SOUND & NAV GROUP! Panoramic sunroof, leather-trimmed seats, heated seats & steering, premium 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, factory 1-inch lift, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active lane management, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch black alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Alpine premium audio, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power seat, hands-free power liftgate, premium tow package, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
