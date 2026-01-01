$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave - Sunroof - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,251KM
VIN 1C6JJTEGXPL550055
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N24036A
- Mileage 73,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control!
Complete with a cargo bed and removable panels for an open air experience, you can have your Jeep and haul with it too. This 2023 Jeep Gladiator is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability and the capability and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This 4X4 pickup has 73,251 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Mojave. With even more capability, this Gladiator Mojave features heavy-duty suspension, a transmission skid plate, a manual Targa composite first-row sunroof, a 9-speaker Alpine premium audio setup, voice-activated navigation, dual-zone climate control, class III towing equipment with a trailer wiring harness and trailer sway control, undercarriage skid plates, a full-size spare with underbody storage, removable doors and windows, and a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection. This rugged truck also features great convenience features like proximity keyless entry with push button start, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and tons of storage space. Handling infotainment and connectivity duties is an 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4, and features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot internet access, and streaming audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, Sunroof, Premium Audio, Navigation, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6JJTEGXPL550055.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Clearcoat Paint w/Badging
Body-colour grille w/coloured accents
Black Wheel Well Trim and Black Fender Flares
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Heavy Duty Suspension
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
83.3 L Fuel Tank
5 Skid Plates
Heavy-Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
GVWR: 2785 kg (6140 lbs)
Fox Remote Reservoir Shock Absorbers
544.3 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
552w Premium Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Plus Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G WiFi
2023 Jeep Gladiator