2023 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon - Premium Audio - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN 1C4HJXFG1PW594876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12912
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. This Rubicon Wrangler is more than a cool hood decal with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off Road Plus Mode, and performance suspension built for giant 33-inch tires. On top of this is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with navigation, the Alpine Premium Audio System, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This off-road machine also comes with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. A rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off in the sticks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG1PW594876.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2023 Jeep Wrangler