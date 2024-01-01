Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon - Premium Audio - Android Auto

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Rubicon - Premium Audio - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
VIN 1C4HJXFG1PW594876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12912
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels!

This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Rubicon. This Rubicon Wrangler is more than a cool hood decal with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off Road Plus Mode, and performance suspension built for giant 33-inch tires. On top of this is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with navigation, the Alpine Premium Audio System, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This off-road machine also comes with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. A rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off in the sticks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG1PW594876.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-413-3817
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2023 Jeep Wrangler