Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Off-Road Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Tow Package, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera</b><br> <br> With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.Its black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Wranglers trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Unlimited Rubicon is ready for the rockiest trails, with beefy off-road suspension, heavy duty dampers, driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials, 5 skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection, and power heated side mirrors. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, two tow hooks on the front bumper and one on the rear, front fog lamps, and a ParkView back-up camera. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4C NAV, and features inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an upgraded 9-speaker Alpine audio system. Comfort and convenience features also include power rear windows, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone front climate control, front and rear map lights, and all-weather floor mats.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFN6PW695345 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFN6PW695345</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C4HJXFN6PW695345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13044
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Off-Road Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Tow Package, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera

With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Unlimited Rubicon is ready for the rockiest trails, with beefy off-road suspension, heavy duty dampers, driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials, 5 skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection, and power heated side mirrors. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, two tow hooks on the front bumper and one on the rear, front fog lamps, and a ParkView back-up camera. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4C NAV, and features inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an upgraded 9-speaker Alpine audio system. Comfort and convenience features also include power rear windows, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone front climate control, front and rear map lights, and all-weather floor mats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFN6PW695345.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth for sale in Kemptville, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth 222,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 207,965 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage 5,019 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2023 Jeep Wrangler