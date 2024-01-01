$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
VIN 1C4HJXFN6PW695345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13044
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Navigation, Premium Audio, 4G Wi-Fi, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Tow Package, Proximity Key, Rear View Camera
With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Unlimited Rubicon is ready for the rockiest trails, with beefy off-road suspension, heavy duty dampers, driver-selectable front and rear locking differentials, 5 skid plates for undercarriage protection, upgraded aluminum wheels with a full-size spare, a manual convertible top with fixed roll-over protection, and power heated side mirrors. Additional features include towing equipment including trailer sway control, two tow hooks on the front bumper and one on the rear, front fog lamps, and a ParkView back-up camera. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 8.4-inch screen powered by Uconnect 4C NAV, and features inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an upgraded 9-speaker Alpine audio system. Comfort and convenience features also include power rear windows, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated front and rear cupholders, two 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, proximity keyless entry with push button start, voice-activated dual-zone front climate control, front and rear map lights, and all-weather floor mats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFN6PW695345.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2023 Jeep Wrangler