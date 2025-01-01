Menu
This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 42,400 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2023 Jeep Wrangler

42,400 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

12143898

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,400KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG2PW586481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-8910A
  • Mileage 42,400 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 42,400 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Jeep Wrangler