<p>Are you ready to experience true freedom? At 613 Rides, were thrilled to present a rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door 4x4 thats ready to conquer any adventure. This head-turning, fire-engine red Wrangler is the embodiment of off-road prowess and open-air fun. With a mere 16,886km on the odometer, this beauty is practically begging to hit the trails and explore the great outdoors.</p><p>This particular Wrangler Rubicon boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth yet thrilling driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling challenging terrain. Inside, youll find a comfortable and stylish black interior, ready to provide you with the ultimate driving experience. Dont miss your chance to own this icon.</p><p>Here are just a few of the reasons why this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door 4x4 is a must-have:</p><ul><li><strong>Trail Rated Capability:</strong> The Rubicon trim is synonymous with off-road dominance, offering features like a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, electronic sway bar disconnect, and front and rear locking differentials to get you through the toughest obstacles.</li><li><strong>Iconic Design:</strong> The Wranglers instantly recognizable silhouette and removable doors and top let you connect with nature like no other vehicle.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Power:</strong> The responsive 2.0L turbo engine provides impressive power and efficiency, making every drive a blast.</li><li><strong>Modern Tech:</strong> Though built for adventure, this Wrangler integrates the latest technology, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.</li><li><strong>Unmatched Resale Value:</strong> Jeep Wranglers consistently hold their value, making this an excellent investment.</li></ul>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

