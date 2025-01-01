$53,995+ taxes & licensing
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 16,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience true freedom? At 613 Rides, we're thrilled to present a rugged and capable 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door 4x4 that's ready to conquer any adventure. This head-turning, fire-engine red Wrangler is the embodiment of off-road prowess and open-air fun. With a mere 16,886km on the odometer, this beauty is practically begging to hit the trails and explore the great outdoors.
This particular Wrangler Rubicon boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth yet thrilling driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling challenging terrain. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and stylish black interior, ready to provide you with the ultimate driving experience. Don't miss your chance to own this icon.
Here are just a few of the reasons why this 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door 4x4 is a must-have:
- Trail Rated Capability: The Rubicon trim is synonymous with off-road dominance, offering features like a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, electronic sway bar disconnect, and front and rear locking differentials to get you through the toughest obstacles.
- Iconic Design: The Wrangler's instantly recognizable silhouette and removable doors and top let you connect with nature like no other vehicle.
- Turbocharged Power: The responsive 2.0L turbo engine provides impressive power and efficiency, making every drive a blast.
- Modern Tech: Though built for adventure, this Wrangler integrates the latest technology, keeping you connected and entertained on the go.
- Unmatched Resale Value: Jeep Wranglers consistently hold their value, making this an excellent investment.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
613 Rides
