2023 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
2023 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
VIN KNDPUCAF3P7171575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13046
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, LED Headlights, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Park Assist, Rear Camera
The all-new 2023 Kia Sportage celebrates an all new design language in the Kia model range! This 2023 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Designed with you and your family in mind, this Kia Sportage has been reimagined to keep everyone safe through innovation and thoughtful design. This all-new Sportage makes a dramatic entrance, leading off with a bold lighting system and striking body line. Its bolder bodywork is also dimensionally bigger than before, which translates to more cargo space and a roomier interior.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX AWD. This all-wheel drive Kia Sportage LX was designed to make your drive even better with heated front seats, LED headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, rear climate ventilation and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. It also comes with a large 8 inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio, plus remote keyless entry and steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Additional safety features include rear park assist, lane keep assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, trailer stability assist, a rear view camera with guideline assist and downhill brake control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2023 Kia Sportage