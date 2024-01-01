Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Legend LEGEND

Details

$13,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Legend LEGEND

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Legend LEGEND

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1728567034
  2. 1728567034
  3. 1728567034
  4. 1728567034
  5. 1728567034
  6. 1728567034
  7. 1728567034
Contact Seller
Sale

$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Construction Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2004 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible for sale in Ottawa, ON
2004 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible 118,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto 186,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 2500 4WD CREW CAB 149
2015 RAM 2500 4WD CREW CAB 149" POWER WAGON 0 $34,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2023 Legend LEGEND