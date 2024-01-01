$13,871+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Legend LEGEND
2023 Legend LEGEND
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Sale
$13,871
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Construction Trailer
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
2004 Cadillac XLR 2dr Convertible 118,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION 4dr Auto 186,784 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 4WD CREW CAB 149" POWER WAGON 0 $34,871 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,871
+ taxes & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2023 Legend LEGEND