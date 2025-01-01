$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lexus RX
350
2023 Lexus RX
350
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,571KM
VIN 2T2BAMCA7PC027841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2588
- Mileage 33,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Evasive Steering Assist, Climate Control
This head-turning SUV features upscale styling and relaxing road manners for the most luxurious experience. This 2023 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For those who refuse to settle, this Lexus RX is the embodiment of luxury, thrill and refinement. Keenly tuned performance takes exhilaration to even greater heights, with a meticulously designed interior that connects driver to the vehicle like never before. This SUV is an experience crafted to the highest standard of all: yours.This SUV has 33,571 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RX's trim level is 350. This newly refreshed RX 350 is stacked with all the amazing features you'd expect from a premium Lexus SUV, such as power-adjustable ventilated and heated front seats with lumbar support and memory function, a heated steering wheel, NuLuxe synthetic leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control, an express open/close glass sunroof, and a power liftgate for rear cargo access. Connectivity is handled via an immersive 9.8-inch HD touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM streaming radio, and audio channeled through a delightful 12-speaker sound system. Safety on the road is also handled by a suite of systems including blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, pre-collision warning with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision mitigation with rear parking sensors, and evasive steering assist. Additional features include remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with front fog lights, and even more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
2023 Lexus RX