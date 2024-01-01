$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus UX
250 HYBRID AWD | F SPORT 1 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240859
- Mileage 13,338 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 13,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE UX 250H HYBRID W/ F SPORT SERIES 1! Sunroof, premium red leather sport seats, heated seats & steering, Lexus adaptive suspension, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, F-Sport steering wheel, power seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
