ONLY 13,000 KMS!! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE UX 250H HYBRID W/ F SPORT SERIES 1! Sunroof, premium red leather sport seats, heated seats & steering, Lexus adaptive suspension, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, F-Sport steering wheel, power seats, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Lexus UX

13,338 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus UX

250 HYBRID AWD | F SPORT 1 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER

2023 Lexus UX

250 HYBRID AWD | F SPORT 1 | SUNROOF | RED LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,338KM
VIN JTHR9JBH0P2069189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240859
  • Mileage 13,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Lexus UX