2023 Lexus UX

24,912 KM

Details Features

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus UX

250H

2023 Lexus UX

250H

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHP9JBH1P2063666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63902B
  • Mileage 24,912 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-XXXX

613-225-1212

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Lexus UX