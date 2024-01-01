$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,948KM
VIN JM3KFBCM4P0144718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2023 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2023 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 44,948 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. This GS trim really ups the comfort and convenience with features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and synthetic leather upholstery. This CX-5 comes with heated seats for a cozy cabin, alongside Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and even more infotainment tech for endless engagement. An assistive suite helps you stay safe with lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and distance pacing cruise with stop and go. Fog lamps help on those dreary days, while a rearview camera makes sure you always park safely. Do it all in style with chrome trim and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Emergency Sos
Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Exterior
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/65R17 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 10.25" full colour centre display w/Mazda Connect Infotainment system, HMI commander switch, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4 USB ports, auxiliary audio input, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio ...
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
4.624 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: cylinder deactivation
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Automatic -inc: manual shift mode and mi-drive (sport/off-road modes)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot
Heated Front Seats -inc: three position adjustable 6-way power driver seat w/manual lumbar support, 6-way manual front passenger seat w/manual height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2023 Mazda CX-5