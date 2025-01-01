Menu
2023 Mazda CX-5

KURO EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUN GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, premium 19-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

25,327 KM

$CALL + tax & licensing

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12310241

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
25,327KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0P0209449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,327 KM

Vehicle Description

KURO EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUN GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, premium 19-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
