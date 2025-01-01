$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
KURO AWD | HTD RED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
2023 Mazda CX-5
KURO AWD | HTD RED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,327 KM
Vehicle Description
KURO EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUN GARNET RED LEATHER SEATS!! Sunroof, heated seats & steering, premium 19-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500