2023 Mazda CX-5

59,898 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Preferred

12626313

Preferred

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Used
59,898KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8P0168018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1432
  • Mileage 59,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

