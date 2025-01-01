$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
Preferred
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
59,898KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8P0168018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1432
- Mileage 59,898 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2023 Mazda CX-5