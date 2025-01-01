Menu
<p>Elevate your daily drive with this sleek and well-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD, finished in Jet Black Mica with a matching black leather interior for a bold, premium look inside and out. Combining athletic handling, upscale design, and a long list of comfort and convenience features, this compact SUV stands out in both style and performance. Under the hood, the CX-5 Preferred is powered by a responsive 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazdas advanced i-ACTIV all-wheel-drive system for confident control in all weather conditions.</p><p><span>Inside, the CX-5 Preferred offers a refined, driver-focused cabin with black leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable front seats including a 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar support and memory function, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a power sliding-glass moonroof with tilt feature. Mazdas intuitive infotainment system is centered around a 10.25-inch full-color display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, HD Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, voice command functionality, and a premium 6-speaker audio system. Keyless entry and push-button start, rear air vents, and a rear center armrest with cupholders add convenience for passengers front and rear.</span></p><p><span>Safety is a top priority, and this 2023 CX-5 GS is equipped with a suite of i-ACTIVSENSE driver assistance technologies including blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, radar cruise control with stop-and-go capability, and a rearview camera. LED headlights with auto on/off, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and adaptive front lighting enhance both visibility and driver confidence.</span></p><p><span>With its sophisticated design, polished driving dynamics, and impressive list of standard features, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD in black on black delivers luxury-level refinement and versatility in a compact SUV package thats ideal for city commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.<br><br>Book yourself a test drive today! Financing and Extended Warranty Available </span></p><p><br></p>

Used
60,017KM
VIN JM3KFBCM8P0168018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA1432
  • Mileage 60,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your daily drive with this sleek and well-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD, finished in Jet Black Mica with a matching black leather interior for a bold, premium look inside and out. Combining athletic handling, upscale design, and a long list of comfort and convenience features, this compact SUV stands out in both style and performance. Under the hood, the CX-5 Preferred is powered by a responsive 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G 4-cylinder engine producing 187 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and Mazdas advanced i-ACTIV all-wheel-drive system for confident control in all weather conditions.

Inside, the CX-5 Preferred offers a refined, driver-focused cabin with black leather-trimmed seats, power-adjustable front seats including a 10-way power drivers seat with lumbar support and memory function, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a power sliding-glass moonroof with tilt feature. Mazdas intuitive infotainment system is centered around a 10.25-inch full-color display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, HD Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, voice command functionality, and a premium 6-speaker audio system. Keyless entry and push-button start, rear air vents, and a rear center armrest with cupholders add convenience for passengers front and rear.

Safety is a top priority, and this 2023 CX-5 GS is equipped with a suite of i-ACTIVSENSE driver assistance technologies including blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, advanced smart city brake support with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with lane-keep assist, radar cruise control with stop-and-go capability, and a rearview camera. LED headlights with auto on/off, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and adaptive front lighting enhance both visibility and driver confidence.

With its sophisticated design, polished driving dynamics, and impressive list of standard features, this 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD in black on black delivers luxury-level refinement and versatility in a compact SUV package that's ideal for city commutes, weekend getaways, and everything in between.

Book yourself a test drive today! Financing and Extended Warranty Available


Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

