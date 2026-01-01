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ONLY 33,000KMS! All-Wheel Drive w/ Panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2023 Mazda CX-50

32,580 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L AWD

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14095999

2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L AWD

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14095999
  2. 14095999
  3. 14095999
  4. 14095999
  5. 14095999
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,580KM
VIN 7MMVABCM0PN136414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,580 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 33,000KMS! All-Wheel Drive w/ Panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch black alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GS-L AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Mazda CX-50 GS-L AWD 32,580 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Mazda CX-50