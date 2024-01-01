$34,208+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT AWD | HEATED LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | NAV
2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT AWD | HEATED LEATHER | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$34,208
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,439 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 13,500 KMS!! FULLY LOADED SPORT GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS & STEERING, 360 CAMERA W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, SMART BRAKE SUPPORT, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, NAVIGATION, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO AND 18-IN ALLOYS! Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, rain-sensing wipers, power seat w/ memory, paddle shifters, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500