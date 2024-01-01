$35,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Ariya
ENGAGE - Rapid Charging - Premium Audio
2023 Nissan Ariya
ENGAGE - Rapid Charging - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
27,799KM
VIN JN1AF0BA8PM400757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Ocean Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6819
- Mileage 27,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Rapid Charging, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $37075 - Our Price is just $35995!
Electrify every adventure with this 2023 Ariya. This 2023 Nissan ARIYA is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2023 Ariya was designed to show off how innovation can move you. With connective and assistive technology, you can interact seamlessly with your world and get the most out of every experience. From serenity to intelligence this 2023 Ariya was designed to enhance your drive. Step in this 2023 Ariya and embrace technology. This SUV has 27,799 kms. It's deep ocean blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our ARIYA's trim level is ENGAGE. This Ariya Engage is a bold step in a new direction with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rapid Charging, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather Seats, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $578.94 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rapid Charging
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Ariya