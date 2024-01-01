Menu
2023 Nissan Ariya ENGAGE

This 2023 Ariya was designed to show off how innovation can move you. With connective and assistive technology, you can interact seamlessly with your world and get the most out of every experience. From serenity to intelligence this 2023 Ariya was designed to enhance your drive. Step in this 2023 Ariya and embrace technology. This SUV has 27,799 kms. Its deep ocean blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

This Ariya Engage is a bold step in a new direction with heated synthetic leather seats, a heated steering wheel, wood trim, LED lights with automatic high beams, proximity key, and memory settings. NissanConnect EV featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Bose speakers keep every drive connected. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot intervention and warning system, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent lane intervention, driver attention alerts, and a rearview camera help secure every journey. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rapid Charging, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Synthetic Leather Seats, Android Auto.

Price: $35,995
Mileage: 27,799 KM
VIN: JN1AF0BA8PM400757
Stock #: P6819
Exterior Colour: Deep Ocean Blue
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Electric
Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Doors: 4-door

Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather Seats
Rapid Charging

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Nissan Ariya