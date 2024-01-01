Menu
Low Mileage!

With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isnt everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 982 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2023 Nissan Frontier

982 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Low Mileage

2023 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
982KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK1PN666921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 982 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With intense trucking capability, and the light size and power to tackle the trails, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is your tool and toy all in one. This 2023 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Massive power and massive fun, this 2023 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2023 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2023 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 982 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2023 Nissan Frontier