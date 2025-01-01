$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
S - Low Mileage
2023 Nissan Kicks
S - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,817KM
VIN 3N1CP5BV6PL574391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3617
- Mileage 20,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2023 Kicks puts you and your crew at the top of the list. This 2023 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2023 Kicks is here for it.This low mileage SUV has just 20,817 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S offers a ton of style and is built to your beat, featuring touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. The spirited performance is further enhanced with advanced safety features like emergency braking, lane departure warning, high beam assist, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2023 Nissan Kicks