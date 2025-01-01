$21,102+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SV AWD | CARPLAY | 17IN ALLOYS | ADAPT. CRUISE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,102
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,890 KM
Vehicle Description
SV All-Wheel Drive w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated seats & steering, remote start, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power locks, power mirrors, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
