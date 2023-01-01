$37,624+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS| ONLY 1,700KMS! |BLIND SPOT | 360 CAM |NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$37,624
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10617726
- Stock #: 231421
- VIN: 1N4CZ1CV0PC562088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,720 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 1,720KMS!! ALMOST NEW SV PLUS W/ 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT & LANE INTERVENTION AND UP TO 340KM RANGE! Heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, 17-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto dimming rearview mirror, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.