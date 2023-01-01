Menu
2023 Nissan Leaf

1,720 KM

Details Description

$37,624

+ tax & licensing
$37,624

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Nissan Leaf

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS| ONLY 1,700KMS! |BLIND SPOT | 360 CAM |NAV

2023 Nissan Leaf

SV PLUS| ONLY 1,700KMS! |BLIND SPOT | 360 CAM |NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$37,624

+ taxes & licensing

1,720KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617726
  • Stock #: 231421
  • VIN: 1N4CZ1CV0PC562088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,720 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 1,720KMS!! ALMOST NEW SV PLUS W/ 360 CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, INTELLIGENT BLIND SPOT & LANE INTERVENTION AND UP TO 340KM RANGE! Heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, 17-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto dimming rearview mirror, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

