$25,980+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Leaf
SV PLUS | Balance of Nissan Warranty
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,506KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4CZ1CV3PC551215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,506 KM
Vehicle Description
SV PLUS equipped with Nissan Connect with an 8" colour touchscreen, NAV, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Voice Recognition, Hands-Free Text Messaging Assist, XM satellite radio, heated seats for both front and rear seats, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
